GeoCoin Trading Down 10.7% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $397,088.26 and approximately $232.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,989.57 or 1.00224288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00313099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00083066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

