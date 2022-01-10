GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Head-To-Head Review

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out -1,454.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03% Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 1.87 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -7.69 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.87 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -203.71

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats GeoPark on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

