George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to C$175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.51. George Weston has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $116.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.