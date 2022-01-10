Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

GNGBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Getinge stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,660. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Getinge has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

