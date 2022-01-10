Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

