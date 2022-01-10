GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.09) to GBX 1,555 ($20.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

GSK opened at GBX 1,598.40 ($21.54) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.57. The firm has a market cap of £80.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

