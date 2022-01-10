Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 39,500 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $6,091,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

