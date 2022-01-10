Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 786,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of GSL opened at $22.61 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $820.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.