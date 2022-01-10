Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,502,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $37.52 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

