GNY (GNY) Market Cap Tops $35.43 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $35.43 million and approximately $48,038.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005397 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

