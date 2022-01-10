Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

