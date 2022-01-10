Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30. 106,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,426,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

