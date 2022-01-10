Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$10.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

