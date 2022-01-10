Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0038

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,248.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.96 or 0.07482044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,918.07 or 0.99884195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

