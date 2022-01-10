Graypoint LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Shares of ADBE opened at $510.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $622.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

