Graypoint LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

