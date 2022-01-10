Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $55.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

