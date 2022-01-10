Graypoint LLC Buys 195 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $230.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average is $245.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.