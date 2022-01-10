Graypoint LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $428.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.24 and a 200-day moving average of $413.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.