Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.63

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

