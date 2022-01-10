Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Green Dot have declined over the past year.”

Get Green Dot alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Green Dot stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,160. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $61.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.