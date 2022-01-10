GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.47 Million

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $136.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $542.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $615.15 million, with estimates ranging from $611.37 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

GSKY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 1,519,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,697. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

In other GreenSky news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 over the last three months. 52.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.