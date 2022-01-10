Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading 4% Higher

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.84. 12,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 577,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Grifols alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,172 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 529,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Grifols by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after buying an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.