Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after buying an additional 503,181 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

