Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 335 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 184,806 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $32.50 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

