Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

