Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $330.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

