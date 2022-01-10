Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 3,220 at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,030 ($40.83) to GBX 3,220 ($43.39) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.16) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,689.20 ($36.24).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,946 ($39.70) on Monday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($44.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,082.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,954.47. The company has a market cap of £11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

