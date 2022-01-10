Head-To-Head Analysis: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) versus Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.12 -$16.31 million $0.04 181.25 Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aurora Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Asure Software and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 57.51%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 2.31% -0.58% -0.20% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asure Software beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

