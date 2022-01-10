Head to Head Analysis: Lithium (LTUM) vs. The Competition

Lithium (OTCMKTS: LTUM) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lithium alerts:

This table compares Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Lithium Competitors -71.20% -74.92% -13.01%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Competitors 215 643 726 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A -$160,000.00 -22.80 Lithium Competitors $3.86 billion $394.77 million 3.13

Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium competitors beat Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.