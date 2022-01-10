Head to Head Review: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kaman alerts:

This table compares Kaman and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.58 -$69.74 million $0.11 405.40 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Redwire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman 0.43% 6.76% 4.16% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaman and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaman presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.32%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.34%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats Redwire on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.