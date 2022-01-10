Head-To-Head Review: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) vs. Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Starbucks and Dutch Bros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $29.06 billion 4.34 $4.20 billion $3.55 30.30 Dutch Bros $327.41 million 4.89 $5.72 million N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starbucks and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 12 16 0 2.57 Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Starbucks presently has a consensus price target of $123.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Starbucks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 14.45% -55.34% 12.84% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Starbucks beats Dutch Bros on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The firm’s brands include Seattle’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve and Princi. The company was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

