Head-To-Head Survey: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) & Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ayro and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53%

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million 35.60 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.68 Lithium N/A N/A -$160,000.00 ($0.01) -22.80

Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayro. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ayro and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ayro beats Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

