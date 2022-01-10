Head-To-Head Survey: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Professional and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. First United has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Professional.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional and First United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.69 $8.31 million $1.62 12.47 First United $76.78 million 1.69 $13.84 million $2.53 7.75

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 26.53% 10.35% 0.97% First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23%

Summary

First United beats Professional on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

