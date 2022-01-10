Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $266.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

HELE stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

