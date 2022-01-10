HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €114.00 ($129.55) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.29 ($107.15).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG traded down €1.56 ($1.77) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €59.34 ($67.43). 1,071,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.05. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.