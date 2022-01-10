HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $57.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,739,961 coins and its circulating supply is 264,604,811 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

