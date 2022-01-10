Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $51.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $9,439,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 228,212 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,044. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.