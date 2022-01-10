Heritage Trust Co Has $832,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

