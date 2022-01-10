Heritage Trust Co Invests $1.67 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $233,402,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

