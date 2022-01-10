Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Shares of NKE opened at $156.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

