Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSKA stock opened at $150.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.63. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

