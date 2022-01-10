Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

