Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.62.

HXL stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 486,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

