Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.