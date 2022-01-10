Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 in the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.