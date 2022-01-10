HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $526.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.