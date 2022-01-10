Howdoo (UDOO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,957.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Howdoo has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $9,957.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00066047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,953,920 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

