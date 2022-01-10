H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRUFF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.52 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.