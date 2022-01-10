HSBC Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Hold

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $182.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $156.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.